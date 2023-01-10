A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
Mack became combative during the incident and allegedly attacked the deputy. During the struggle, Mack forcefully attempted to remove the deputy's duty handgun from its holster, the Sheriff’s Department said. The deputy maintained control of his firearm and did not allow Mack to unholster his weapon.
Mack ran from the residence but was taken into custody without further incident.
Neither the deputy nor Mack were injured during the incident, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Mack was booked at West Valley Detention Center and was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
