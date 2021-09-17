After being arrested multiple times previously, a Rancho Cucamonga man has been arrested recently for allegedly harassing and stalking a San Bernardino County employee in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Jason Michael Tagle, 41, was taken into custody on Sept. 14 and was booked into West Valley Detention Center. He has since been released from custody pending further investigation.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department have received multiple complaints from people about Tagle allegedly harassing them at or near their residences.
Tagle has been arrested multiples times for allegedly exposing himself to neighbors and masturbating in public.
He has also been previously arrested for stalking after he allegedly harassed and stalked an ex-girlfriend.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into Tagle's recent activities and are releasing a photograph of Tagle, as they believe there may be more victims.
If anyone has information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.’s Detective Bureau. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
