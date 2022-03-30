A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly raping an unconscious victim, and investigators believe there may be additional victims, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
In January, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department began an investigation of a possible rape that occurred at a party in Rancho Cucamonga.
The initial investigation revealed the victim became intoxicated while attending the party and went to sleep at the residence. A short time later, Jonathan Ornelas, 21, allegedly raped the unconscious victim.
Through further investigation, detectives obtained evidence to corroborate the rape, the Sheriff's Department said. The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office for review and a felony charge was filed against Ornelas. A $250,000 warrant was issued for Ornelas' arrest.
On March 25, Ornelas was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he later posted bail and was released from custody.
During the investigation, information was obtained leading detectives to believe there may be additional victims who may have been sexually assaulted by the suspect.
Detectives are releasing a booking photo of Ornelas. If anyone was victimized by Ornelas, and/or has information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.'s Detective Bureau at (909) 477-2800. If persons choose to remain anonymous, they can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
