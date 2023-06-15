A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly stealing an elderly woman’s purse in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
The Special Investigations Unit investigated the robbery, which occurred at the Colonies shopping center, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 14.
Giovanni Mitchell, 21, was quickly identified as the suspect.
Mitchell was located in Upland and arrested on several felony charges as well as a felony warrant for other crimes he allegedly committed in another city.
