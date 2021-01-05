A 40-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man who possessed two weapons and a large amount of ammunition was arrested for allegedly threatening his roommate, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 4 at about 11:19 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the 13000 block of Riesling Drive.
The victim reported that his roommate, Sandesh Raavi, was acting strange and allegedly threatening to kill him. The victim said that Raavi owned firearms and was in fear for his life.
Deputies contacted Raavi and he gave consent to search his room, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies located two firearms -- a 9 mm Glock handgun and a .22 western style revolver -- along with more than 2,500 rounds of ammunition.
Raavi was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center. He posted a bail bond and was released the same night.
