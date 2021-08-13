A 42-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man who allegedly tried to arrange a meeting with an underage girl to engage in sexual acts was arrested after he fled from detectives, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were using an unmonitored social media account when the suspect, Ryan Rickett, allegedly initiated a conversation with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. The account was actually an undercover law enforcement account used by detectives for various investigations.
A deputy and Rickett chatted back and forth for several days. During the text, Rickett sent nude pictures of himself to the decoy, the Sheriff's Department said. As the conversation progressed, Rickett agreed to meet the decoy at a public park in the early morning hours before school, where he was going to pick up the juvenile and take her back to his house so they could engage in sexual acts.
On Aug. 13, detectives set up surveillance at the agreed-upon meet location. As Rickett arrived, deputies attempted to stop Rickett in his vehicle. He fled at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
Rickett drove through city streets and ultimately went back to his residence, where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
Rickett was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.
The suspect was transported to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department for further investigation. At the conclusion of an interview with Rickett, he was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Evidence obtained during the investigation has led detectives to believe that Rickett may have previously met with and engaged in sexual acts with other teenage girls, the Sheriff's Department said.
Detectives are releasing a photo of Rickett. If anyone recognizes Rickett, and/or has information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department's Detective Bureau. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
