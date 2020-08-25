A 29-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested after he allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the face and stomach, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 24 at 9:23 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to the 11700 Block of Malaga Drive in Rancho Cucamonga regarding an assault that just occurred.
When deputies arrived, they learned the victim and her boyfriend, Rashad Toney, began to argue over financial issues. During the argument, Toney demanded the victim pay him money owed and presented a handgun.
The victim left the residence and drove to a nearby gas station. While the victim was at the ATM inside the store, Toney entered the store and allegedly struck the victim on her arm and stomach.
The victim walked back outside to her vehicle, where Toney allegedly grabbed her by the collar, drug her, threw her against the car and began punching her in the face and stomach.
Toney drove away in his vehicle after witnesses told him to stop.
The victim called police before she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. Her condition was not immediately known.
Deputies contacted Toney at his residence and arrested him on charges of attempted murder and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.
A search warrant was served and deputies located a 9mm handgun along with ammunition.
Toney was booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $1 million bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.