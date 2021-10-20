A 64-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and annoying/molesting a child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were notified by residents of a condominium complex in the 7100 block of East Avenue regarding suspicious activity by a resident named Scott Anders.
The investigation revealed that Anders befriended several male teenage juveniles in the complex and invited them into his home to do chores and walk his dogs. Anders provided the juveniles with gifts and money for the work they completed.
While one of the male juveniles was in Anders' residence, Anders allegedly disrobed, exposing himself to the male juvenile. Anders allegedly attempted to get the juvenile to undress in front of him.
On Oct. 16, detectives contacted Anders and transported him to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Station for further investigation. At the conclusion of his interview, Anders was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Anders later posted bail and was released from custody. Anders is scheduled to appear in Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court on Dec. 1.
This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives are releasing a booking photo of Anders, as they believe there may be additional juvenile victims who were contacted by Anders and have yet to come forward.
If anyone has information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.’s Detective Bureau. Persons can remain anonymous by calling We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
