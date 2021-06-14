A 27-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for alleged felony violations of pimping and pandering of an adult in San Bernardino on June 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 6:30 p.m., the San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Team was involved in a proactive patrol operation, which is part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and enforcement, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in the downtown area of the city.
During the operation, officers observed a prostitute enter a vehicle believed to be driven by her pimp. An enforcement traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver was later identified as Kevin Lee.
Through further investigation, officers were able to obtain evidence that the prostitute was a victim of pimping and pandering and the driver was her pimp. The suspect was arrested and transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Central Detention Center.
