A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a park in Rancho Cucamonga after he threatened to distribute nude photos of her on social media, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 10, deputies took a report from a victim who reported that on Feb. 3, she received a message on her Snapchat from someone using the handle @cam_ford20. The suspect requested nude photos of the victim in exchange for money.
The victim did not know the suspect but sent him some photos and a video. The suspect refused to pay the victim and threatened to distribute her photos to people she knew via social media if she did not send additional photos or meet up with him. The victim refused to participate in either.
Then on Feb. 8, the victim received another message from someone using the handle @martycranford. Cranford stated in his message he knew who the suspect was and could get the photos and videos and delete them; however, he would not do it for free. Cranford requested the victim meet up with him and the victim agreed.
On Feb. 9, the victim drove to Sunflower Street in Rancho Cucamonga from Long Beach to meet Cranford. Cranford approached the victim’s vehicle and entered on the front passenger side. He instructed her to drive to Heritage Park and to park the vehicle in a dirt lot. The victim agreed, believing Cranford would help her get the photos and video deleted.
However, while at the park, Cranford raped the victim. Then he demanded that she drive him back to Sunflower Street. Cranford later told the victim he spoke with @cam_ford20 and her video and photos were deleted.
Through investigation, deputies discovered Cranford and @cam_ford20 were the same person and was identified as Glenn Martin Cranford, a Rancho Cucamonga resident.
Detectives believe Cranford has extorted other victims via Snapchat using additional handles such as @jacobgibs2019 and @jenkins9131.
Cranford was arrested and booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and is being held on $250,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
