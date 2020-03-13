A 29-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on charges of sexual battery and annoying/molesting an underage girl, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 28, deputies responded to a business in the 9000 block of Foothill Boulevard after the underage victim reported she was on a treadmill when the suspect approached her and said he left his keys in the cup holder of the treadmill she was on.
The suspect asked her questions and then grabbed her buttocks. The victim immediately left the room and the suspect followed close behind her. The victim looked for her father, who was also working out, and the suspect fled out the front door.
The victim’s father immediately began looking for the suspect and contacted the staff, who called police. Through investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Steven Calle and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
On March 6, deputies contacted Calle at his home and conducted an interview. At the conclusion of the interview, deputies arrested and booked Calle at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $75,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or any unreported victims, are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.