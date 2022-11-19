A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
Deputies found 40-year-old Joseph Tarin on the property and detained him. During the search, three assault rifles, extended magazines, and multiple rifle suppressors were located.
Through investigation, deputies developed information Tarin may have manufactured assault rifles at a storage unit in the 10000 block of Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies subsequently served an additional search warrant at the storage unit and located evidence of manufacturing assault rifles.
Tarin was found to be a convicted felon and was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a silencer, possession of an extended magazine, and manufacturing a short barrel rifle.
