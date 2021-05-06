A 32-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on charges of DUI and manufacturing/selling an assault weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 5, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan Sentra for expired registration at Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and identified him as Grady Smith.
Deputies allegedly noticed a beer can in the center console and several empty beer cans on the floorboard on the passenger side. Deputies conducted a field sobriety test on Smith and detained him for allegedly being under the influence. A record check revealed that Smith’s driver’s license is suspended due to a prior DUI.
When deputies searched the trunk of the vehicle, they found a black canvas bag containing an AR-15 rifle and two large capacity magazines, one of which was loaded. A record check of the rifle was conducted and no record for the firearm was found.
Smith was booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he was being held on $175,000 bail.
