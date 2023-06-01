A 38-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was killed during an incident in Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred on May 27 at 8:47 p.m., when deputies assigned to the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 23000 block of Alessandro Boulevard.
Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male in the parking lot of the location. He was identified as Nilton Jacks Anaya Salcedo.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are currently available, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Central Homicide Investigator Castaneda at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Newman at (951) 486-6700.
