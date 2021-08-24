A 31-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man who is an active duty member of the United States Navy was arrested for allegedly trying to meet a minor for sexual acts, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were using an unmonitored social media account when the suspect, Jesse Anthony Martinez, allegedly started chatting with whom he believed was a 15-year-old girl. The suspect was actually corresponding with a deputy sheriff.
The deputy and the suspect chatted back and forth online for several days. During that time, Martinez allegedly sent nude pictures and videos of himself to the deputy, who was still posing as a girl. As the conversation progressed, Martinez allegedly agreed to meet the deputy at a public park to engage in sexual acts.
On Aug. 21, detectives set up surveillance at the meeting location. Martinez arrived at the location, where he was contacted by detectives and taken into custody without incident.
Martinez was transported to the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. At the conclusion of an interview, he was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on charges of meeting a minor for sexual acts, communicating with a minor for lewd acts, and sending lewd pictures to a minor.
Martinez later posted a bail bond in the amount of $100,000 and was released from custody. He will be arraigned at the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court on Oct. 6.
During the investigation, detectives learned Martinez is a member of the Navy, stationed out of San Diego. Detectives contacted special agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Services Unit (NCIS) and advised them of Martinez’s arrest. NCIS agents are assisting with the investigation.
Evidence obtained during the investigation has led detectives to believe Martinez may have previously met with and engaged in sexual acts with other teenage girls in San Diego and/or the Rancho Cucamonga/Ontario area.
Detectives are releasing a photo of Martinez. If anyone recognizes Martinez, and/or has any information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.'s Detective Bureau. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
