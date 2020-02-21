A Rancho Cucamonga man has been sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for stealing more than half a million dollars in United States Treasury checks and then using them to defraud two major banks, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Danele Ramon Morgan, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who also ordered him to pay $337,083 in restitution.
Morgan pleaded guilty last September to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
He admitted in his plea agreement that he obtained stolen checks and enlisted co-conspirators to assist in opening fraudulent bank accounts in the payees’ names. Afterward, they could deposit the stolen checks and withdraw funds through cash withdrawals and debit card purchases.
In furtherance of his scheme, Morgan obtained and used fraudulent identification documents with his and his co-conspirators’ photographs, but with the payees’ personal information. Armed with these documents, Morgan and his co-conspirators personally entered banks pretending to be the payees, opened fraudulent bank accounts and deposited the stolen checks.
Morgan and his co-conspirators deposited about $571,681 in stolen treasury checks between June 2016 and January 2017, causing actual losses of $337,084 to Bank of America and Wells Fargo. The conspirators opened fraudulent accounts or used fraudulently obtained ATM cards that were opened at Bank of America branches in Pasadena, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Castro Valley and Pleasanton, and at a Wells Fargo branch in Los Banos.
The U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General, the United States Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated this matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.