A 29-year-old mother of two children (ages 9 and 11) in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested after she allegedly instructed a child to get a gun while she was talking to deputies, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 7, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a domestic dispute in the 11000 block of 5th Street after the caller reported a male and female arguing. Deputies arrived and contacted Brittany Coney, who was uncooperative and would not allow the deputies to check on the welfare of the occupants inside the residence, the Sheriff's Department said.
During the contact, Coney allegedly directed her 9-year-old son to grab a shotgun from inside her residence. The juvenile retrieved a shotgun and approached Coney and the deputies. For the safety of the juveniles, deputies quickly withdrew from the situation, preventing a possibly lethal encounter, the Sheriff's Department said.
The Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) responded to assist with the apprehension of Coney. SED, along with Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s deputies, apprehended Coney without further incident.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Coney’s residence and recovered a loaded shotgun. The residence was found to be unsanitary, without adequate food, and uninhabitable, the Sheriff's Department said. Child Protective Services responded and took custody of the juveniles.
Coney was arrested on a charge of child endangerment.
