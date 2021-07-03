The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department confiscated more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks on July 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report of a suspicious person in a white truck full of fireworks, parked behind a building in the 7200 block of Carnelian Street.
When deputies arrived, they contacted the driver, Nicholas Carrasco, a 25-year-old man from Round Mountain, Nevada. Deputies searched the vehicle, found the illegal fireworks, and then learned that Carrasco allegedly purchased the fireworks in Nevada and brought them to California to sell.
Deputies cited Carrasco for possession of illegal fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.