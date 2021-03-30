A 19-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident was arrested on charges of sexual battery and indecent exposure involving three minor children, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 24, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a residence regarding an allegation of a sexual battery.
Deputies arrived and contacted the 9-year-old victim’s mother. The mother reported her daughter disclosed to her an adult male neighbor, identified as Richard Gonzalez, touched her buttocks the day prior while she was outside playing tag with other children, the Sheriff's Department said.
As deputies were investigating the incident, a second mother approached deputies to report her 8-year-old daughter was also an alleged victim of Gonzalez. The 8-year-old victim told her mother Gonzalez asked to hide with her while playing a game of hide-and-seek. When Gonzalez began touching her, the victim crawled under a fence and ran away, the Sheriff's Department said.
Through continued investigation, deputies determined Gonzalez allegedly assaulted a third victim. The reporting party stated her daughter revealed that Gonzalez exposed himself to her numerous times while she would sit out on the balcony in the evenings. The victim also reported Gonzalez had previously chased her and tickled her while playing with the kids in the community.
On March 29, deputies arrested Gonzalez and booked him at the West Valley Detention Center, where he later posted $55,000 bail.
Deputies believe there may be other victims and are asking the public to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800 if they have been victimized by Gonzalez. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.