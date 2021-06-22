A 40-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman on June 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 6:41 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the 8000 block of Archibald Avenue.
When they arrived, the victim reported she was walking south bound on Archibald and passed a female subject, later identified as Bridgette Estrada, sleeping on the sidewalk. As the victim continued walking, she noticed Estrada walking closely behind her. Estrada allegedly grabbed the victim by the shirt collar and forcefully pulled her north on Archibald, across the street and into a school parking lot.
A witness who was driving by stopped and asked the victim if she was OK. Estrada claimed the victim was her mother who refused to attend a doctor’s appointment. When the witness called police, Estrada released the victim and fled on foot.
When deputies arrived, they conducted an area check and located Estrada walking southbound on Archibald. Estrada was booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where she remained in custody on $250,000 bail.
