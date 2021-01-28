A 37-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a man on Jan. 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to a call regarding an assault with a weapon. A witness reported seeing a woman with a knife chasing a man through a parking lot of an apartment complex.
When deputies arrived, they found an excessive amount of blood that trailed throughout the complex. Deputies followed the trail and found a bloody knife underneath an SUV and clothing with blood on it.
As additional deputies responded, witnesses directed them to where a woman, later identified as Atavia Williams, was standing on a stairwell. Williams had fresh blood on her hands and deputies ordered her to the ground. Williams complied and she was detained for questioning.
As deputies searched the surrounding area, they located the victim in the 8000 block of Ramona Avenue, bleeding profusely from the torso. Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department personnel responded and assessed the victim, who was eventually transported to a hospital.
Williams was also taken to a hospital for lacerations to her hand.
After being cleared by medical staff, she was transported to the Rancho Cucamonga Station for an interview. At the conclusion of the interview, Williams was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where she remained in custody on $1 million bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
