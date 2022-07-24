A record expungement and community resource fair will be held in San Bernardino on Saturday, July 30.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1650 South E Street, Suite E, during which The Pact Community Employment Center will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in San Bernardino County.
The event will include many services, food vendors, a massive giveaway, as well as record expungements at no cost provided by the San Bernardino County Public Defender’s Office.
The Way World Outreach, The Pact, and CityWay are the lead agencies for the event, and they are being supported by the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board and 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.
“This event brings county agencies, non-profit organizations, retailers, faith-based organizations and community members together in one location. Through a collaborative effort, which allows our constituents to access the aid and resources they need, they can clear their records so that they may attain full employment status to build upon their futures,” said Baca Jr.
To sign up, go to: https://theway.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/644/responses/new
