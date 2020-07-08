A 47-year-old Redlands man was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Investigators from the San Bernardino Police Department's Crimes Against Children Detail began an investigation into a cyber tip that was reported by an electronic service provider. The cyber tip contained various images of child pornography. Investigators determined that hundreds of images were downloaded to a device in San Bernardino.
On July 7, police served a search warrant in San Bernardino and the 1400 block of Pueblo Avenue in Redlands. During the warrant service, Robert Gowens was interviewed and taken into custody. He was subsequently booked into Central Detention Center and his bail was set at $75,000.
