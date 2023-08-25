The Redlands Police Department has been investigating a series of thefts this week of back flow devices, copper wiring, electrical panels and circuit breakers from several businesses, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands P.D. on Aug. 24.
The businesses were located in the 400 block of Missouri Court, the 300 and 9900 block of Alabama Street, the 100 block of Pioneer Avenue, 300 block of West Lugonia Avenue, 1400 block of Orange Street, the 1600 block of Orange Avenue, the 26000 block of West San Bernardino Avenue and the 2500 block of Almond Avenue.
In addition, copper wiring was stolen from the historic Santa Fe Depot at 347 Orange Street.
Several of the wire thefts caused widespread internet/cable outages in some of the surrounding residential neighborhoods. The thefts also caused several thousand dollars’ worth of loss and damage.
At one location, thieves also stole several laptops, printers and other computer equipment.
