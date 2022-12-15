A 16-year-old Redlands boy was arrested on Dec. 6 in connection with multiple stabbings that took place during a fight on Dec. 3 at an apartment complex in the 27400 block of West San Bernardino Avenue in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. to reports of a fight in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments, 27431 W. San Bernardino Avenue. Arriving officers found about 20 individuals, mostly juveniles, involved in the brawl. Four people had been stabbed and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All four have since been released.
Detectives, following up on leads, served a search warrant three days later at a residence in Redlands, where they located evidence and arrested the teen suspect, who is believed to be responsible for all four stabbings. He was transported to juvenile hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
