A registered sex offender from Bloomington who is on felony probation was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 12, officers with the San Bernardino County Probation Department (SBCPD) were conducting a probation check at the residence of 33-year-old Brant Swink and learned that Swink was allegedly in possession of child pornography.
The probation officers contacted investigators from the Sheriff's Department's Crimes Against Children Division (CAC) and assisted them in their investigation.
The investigators from CAC and SBCPD conducted an interview with Swink and at the end of the interview, Swink was arrested for a probation violation and booked into West Valley Detention Center. Investigators from CAC continued their investigation regarding the possession of child pornography and on Feb. 20, Swink was booked on the additional charges.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of CAC at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
