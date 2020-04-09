U.S. Representatives Norma J. Torres (CA-35) and T.J Cox (CA-21) on April 9 led 16 fellow lawmakers in warning the Trump Administration that it lacks the COVID-19 test data needed to implement its planned county-by-county risk classification.
"The administration plans to ease social distancing guidance based on this faulty risk assessment, which would harm our ability to combat coronavirus and endanger lives, especially in low-income and rural communities," Torres said in a statement.
Torres, whose district includes part of Fontana, said that she was particularly concerned that low-income and rural communities, which face unique challenges to testing, will suffer from misclassification in designations that are meant to inform social distancing guidelines.
Facilities that serve underrepresented populations, like community health centers, have reported significant financial losses and supply shortages, which may prevent these facilities from testing everyone in need, Torres said.
"Further, low-income individuals may not seek testing out of fear of other associated medical costs, especially if they are uninsured, and individuals in rural areas may be unable to reach testing sites given an already low number of health care facilities in their areas," Torres and Cox said.
The letter also asks whether the administration would use the risk classification to determine how federal resources are allocated, which could harm communities with high COVID-19 rates that don’t have access to testing.
“We need tests, not county classifications, and the fact that this president is trying to ease social distancing guidance without the data to support his claims should alarm every single American,” Torres said. “The best way to stop this virus is to prevent its spread in the first place. Not only will the Administration’s plan to ease guidelines undermine our ability to combat coronavirus, but it does so in a way that will specifically harm some of the most vulnerable among us. Many of the facilities that serve low-income and rural communities are already stretched thin -- this plan would only further strain their limited resources. President Trump should stop trying to erode the one policy that can keep Americans safe right now, and focus his efforts on getting more tests, personal protective equipment and medical support to the people who desperately need them.”
