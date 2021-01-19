Rancho Cucamonga resident Brian Oien created a huge wooden flag that is being placed at the city's new public safety facility.
Oien could be seen standing next to the 15-foot flag on a Facebook post by the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.
"We appreciate you and your patriotism Brian," the Facebook post said.
Oien replied with a message: "Thank you for sharing my work. It truly was an honor to create a piece for the city and all its residents to be proud of for many years to come."
The new facility, located at 9612 San Bernardino Road, is the home of Fire Station No. 172 as well as a Police Department substation. The facility is scheduled to officially open some time in February.
(1) comment
Love this! God bless Biden's America!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.