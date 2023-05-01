Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family?
Look no further than Animal Care’s "National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day" event, running from April 29 to May 7 at San Bernardino County’s Devore and Big Bear Animal Shelters.
Dogs are $25 and cats are $17 during this time period. All pets come spayed/neutered, microchipped, and receive most vaccines.
For more information, visit San Bernardino County Animal Care at animalcare.sbcounty.gov/pets to see photographs of pets awaiting adoption or call (800) 472-5609.
To donate to assist animals at the shelter, visit https://arffund.org/.
