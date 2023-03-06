Residents of the mountain areas of San Bernardino County are continuing to struggle because of the extreme snowfall which has caused huge problems over the past two weeks.
Many residents are angry at the county’s slow response to the crisis, saying that the situation remains dire for people who have been trapped in their homes with little or no food or medicine.
County officials said that crews have been working around the clock to remove snow from the roadways.
As of March 5, a map created by the county’s Public Works Department showed that 409 miles, or nearly 80 percent of the roadways maintained by the county, had been made passable by crews working from Mt. Baldy and Wrightwood to the eastern edge of the Big Bear Valley.
Passable means at least one lane open with less than 8 inches of snow, which can be navigated by four-wheel drive vehicles with chains.
In the Crestline and Lake Arrowhead areas, more than 60 percent of the county-maintained roads are now passable.
The county said that the residents of those areas are in need of the public’s help to recover from the storms for weeks to come.
The following is an example of donations that residents need:
• Canned goods
• Non-perishable foods
• Sanitary supplies such as toilet paper, diapers, wipes, paper towels
• Dry goods
• Baby formula
• Water
There are two ways to donate:
• During the business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., donors may call the county’s hotline at (909) 387-3911, press option 2, and speak to a live representative who will coordinate the donation.
• After the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., donors may click on the following link: San Bernardino County Storm Response Emergency Donations or scan the QR Code to provide information regarding donations. A county representative will reach out to donors to coordinate next steps if the specific services or items are needed at this time.
Cash donations will be received by the Red Cross. Donors can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation (and indicate “San Bernardino County Storm Disaster Relief”).
The county will soon establish locations where mountain residents can access these donations.
