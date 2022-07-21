Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-47th District) and the City of Colton have worked together to secure a $19 million state budget allocation for a 40+ acre sports complex in South Colton and for the renovations and upgrades to the Luque Resource Center located at Veteran’s Park, Reyes announced on July 21.
The sports complex, when finished, will be home to several artificial turf and natural turf soccer and football fields.
The Luque Resource Center will expand the Luque Library’s capacity and modernize its decades old infrastructure, including providing the Homeless Services and Prevention Program with a better space to facilitate current resource offerings to the community, Reyes said.
The Luque Resource Center is located at 292 E O Street.
A press conference which will provide more details about the project will take place at the Luque Resource Center on Monday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m. The event will also be live streamed on Reyes' Facebook page.
