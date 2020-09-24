A 28-year-old Rialto man was arrested after he allegedly used threats to coerce a teenage girl to take nude photographs of herself over a five-year period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Back on April 13, detectives from the Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail were contacted by the San Juan County Sheriff's Department in Washington in reference to an investigation regarding child pornography.
The victim lived in Washington and had an online relationship with Edwin Perez, who lived in Rialto. At the start of their relationship, the victim was 14 years old and Perez was 21 years old.
Perez allegedly used threats to coerce the victim to record her sexual encounters and take nude photographs of herself. Perez then allegedly threatened the victim with the release of her images if she did not continue to send him the child pornographic images. Perez allegedly used the victim's nude photographs and sexual videos to exchange with others. Perez allegedly threatened the victim for approximately five years.
At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives determined Perez allegedly collected and distributed child pornography from the victim.
On Sept. 23, Perez was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center on charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and using electronic communication to distribute child pornography. Bail was set at $200,000.
Persons who have any information regarding this case are urged to Detective Mike Bell at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
