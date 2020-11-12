A 41-year-old Rialto man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in San Bernardino on Nov. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 3:47 a.m., police received a 911 call regarding an injured man on a street. He may have been crossing in a dark area of 3rd Street, between Allen Street and Lugo Avenue, police said.
An unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian in the westbound number one lane and the pedestrian was forced into the eastbound lanes. The unknown driver did not stop to render aid, and instead fled the scene in the vehicle.
The pedestrian, Demetre Peterson, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced decreased at the scene, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
It is unknown currently if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in this collision. At this time, there is no suspect or vehicle information.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
