A 52-year-old Rialto man died and another person was injured in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on May 20, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 6:45 p.m., a GMC Yukon XL driven by the owner, was northbound on Mount Vernon Avenue passing 21st Street. The Yukon XL was driving at a high rate of speed and did not slow for the curve in the roadway where Mount Vernon transitions into Cajon Boulevard.
The vehicle collided into the guardrail; no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
A passenger in the Yukon suffered significant injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.
Speed was a factor in this collision, which is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
