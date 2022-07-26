A 20-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on July 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
Deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Rancho Cucamonga Station, responded to the incident at Base Line Road and Mountain View Drive.
Driver Isaiah Vargas was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:50 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Sheriff's Department was investigating the incident.
