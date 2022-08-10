A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
The driver attempted to turn northbound onto Cedar Street, and during the turn the go-cart left the roadway and collided
with a stop sign at the corner of Baseline and Cedar. No other persons were injured, and no other vehicles were involved. Medical personnel responded within minutes, and the driver was transported by ambulance to Loma Linda University Medical Center. The driver sustained critical injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Speed and the use of an unsafe, illegal vehicle on the roadway appear to be factors in this collision. It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
