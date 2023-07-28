A Rialto man was arrested for allegedly making more than 7,000 spam calls to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Between April and July 21 of this year, an emergency response division of the Sheriff’s Department received thousands of harassing non-emergency spam calls from an unidentified suspect using an “unknown” number.
“The calls were annoying and harassing and prevented staff from quickly attending to other legitimate emergency calls,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release on July 28.
After an investigation, the alleged caller was identified as Luke Edward Dumas, 48.
On July 22, Dumas was located while driving on the Interstate 10 Freeway and was observed traveling at excessive speeds, but he was eventually taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Dumas was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of making annoying and harassing calls to emergency lines, creating a public nuisance, interfering with emergency services, resisting and delaying an officer, and reckless driving.
“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department emergency phone systems are to be used in cases of emergency only, and abuse of any phone systems will be taken seriously as it prohibits law enforcement from performing their duties. Spam calling law enforcement’s emergency phone systems and normal business phone systems could expose the public to prolonged wait times and further risk of danger,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Investigators believed Dumas may be connected to additional harassing and annoying calls to emergency services throughout the Inland Empire.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Hylin at the Sheriff's Department Headquarters at (909) 387-3727. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.