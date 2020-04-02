A 35-year-old Rialto man was arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics on jail property, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 1, Matthew Addison was contacted while driving through the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center Fire Camp parking lot. Addison's vehicle registration and his driver's license were expired. When contacted, Addison displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputy Nicholas Kridner and Deputy Sullivan Brown conducted a search of Addison and his vehicle and during the search, they allegedly found about three grams of suspected methamphetamine in Addison's shoes. A glass smoking pipe was allegedly located in his pants pocket.
Addison was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center.
