A 19-year-old Rialto man was arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The P.D.'s District Resource Office and Vice Team started the investigation late last year as part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and enforcement, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in San Bernardino.
During the investigation, officers identified two prostitutes and their suspected pimp, who was later identified as Isiah Barton. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Barton based on the investigation. On April 15, the suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant and booked for felony violation of pimping an adult, police said. He is currently being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.