A 51-year-old Rialto man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Investigators from the San Bernardino P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Detail recently began an investigation into a cyber tip reported by an electronic service provider. The cyber tip contained various images of child pornography.
Through an extensive investigation, investigators determined that multiple images were downloaded to a device in Rialto.
On Sept. 22, ICAC detectives served a search warrant in the 2900 Block of Atchison Street and seized multiple electronic devices.
Francisco Carrillo was interviewed and arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography and an enhancement for possessing more than 600 images. Many of these images depicted children in sexual abuse situations, police said.
Carrillo was booked into West Valley Detention Center, and his bail was set at $75,000.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Loera of Internet Crimes Against Child Detail at (909) 384-5644 or by email at loera_jo@sbcity.org.
