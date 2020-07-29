A 29-year-old Rialto man was arrested on murder charges following a traffic collision in Colton on July 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 12:06 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff's Central Station, officers from the California Highway Patrol, and Colton Police Department officers responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Valley Boulevard. They found two victims in the roadway with injuries. The victims were transported to an area hospital.
At about 4:09 a.m., Ruben Colunga, 50, of Colton succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Another victim, a 56-year-old Colton man, was hospitalized.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division - Homicide Detail and a deputy from the Major Accident Investigation Team were requested and responded to the location.
After the investigation, a warrant for Roberto Ponciano was obtained, and deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division were asked to assist in locating the suspect.
On July 28, deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division located and arrested Ponciano. He was transported and booked into West Valley Detention Center, where he was being held without bail.
No additional information was released regarding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bruce Southworth, Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
