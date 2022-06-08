A 22-year-old Rialto man was arrested on sex charges, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Last week, Detective Hintz arrested Naftal Ndege, who was in communication with multiple juveniles via social media and text messages for approximately one year, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 8. Ndege allegedly had sexual conversations with these juveniles and sent them explicit pictures and videos of himself.
Ndege also allegedly made threats to at least one of the juveniles, stating that he was going to “shoot her in the head” if she did not perform sexual acts, police said.
At this time, a total of six juvenile victims have been identified in various states from Arizona to New York, police said. The victims have given consistent statements and have provided evidence that Ndege has been committing these crimes, police said.
Ndege was booked into West Valley Detention Center on various criminal charges, including sending sexual content to a minor, communicating with a minor with sexual intentions, criminal threats, and possession and distribution of child pornography, with a bail amount of $100,000.
Persons who may have been victimized by Ndege are urged to contact Detective Hintz at VHintz@rialtopd.com or by calling the Rialto P.D.'s non-emergency dispatch number (909) 820-2550.
