A 53-year-old Rialto man was killed in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on Feb. 23, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:53 a.m., a collision was reported along Rialto Avenue, just west of Rancho Avenue.
A Nissan Quest was heading eastbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and veered into a pole.
The vehicle’s driver, Randy Palo Rich, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident was being investigated by the San Bernardino Police Department, which said that speed appeared to be a factor in the collision. The driver was not wearing his safety belt. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors, police said.
