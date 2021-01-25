A 32-year-old Rialto man was rescued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation flight crew after being stranded in deep snow in Waterman Canyon in the San Bernardino Mountains on Jan. 25, the Sheriff's Department said.
Sheriff's dispatch received a 911 call from Juan Herrera Pulido at 8:50 a.m. He stated his vehicle broke down, caught fire and slid down a hillside. Pulido walked away from his vehicle in an attempt to get help, but the snow and stormy weather left him stranded in deep snow and out of view from responding units.
Twin Peaks deputies, along with San Bernardino County Fire personnel, attempted to rescue Pulido by ground but lost his footprints due to falling snow. They requested assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation Unit to search for Pulido.
The crew of 40-King-6 responded when there was a break in the weather and located Pulido standing underneath power lines. The crew determined a hoist rescue would be necessary due to his location and requested assistance from the rescue crew of 40-King-5.
40-King-5 arrived on scene and hoisted Fire Captain Jay Hausman down to Pulido. Hausman hiked through deep snow to reach Pulido and assisted him away from the power lines. Hausman then secured Pulido in a rescue harness while completing an assessment of his condition. Pulido suffered injuries that prevented him from walking any further. Hausman and Pulido were hoisted to the helicopter and transported to nearby awaiting medical personnel for medical care and transport.
