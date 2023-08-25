A man who allegedly made thousands of harassing phone calls to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was arrested a second time for allegedly committing the same crime, the Sheriff’s Department said.
From April to July, an emergency response division of the Sheriff’s Department received about 7,000 harassing non-emergency spam calls from an unidentified suspect using an “unknown” number. The calls were annoying and harassing, preventing staff from quickly attending to other legitimate emergency calls.
Upon investigation, the caller was identified as Luke Edward Dumas, a 48-year-old Rialto resident, the Sheriff’s Department said.
On July 22, Dumas was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
On July 24, Dumas posted bail and was released from custody. But that same day, the emergency response division began receiving repetitive harassing, non-emergency spam calls from an unidentified suspect. During several of the harassing calls, the caller threatened to harm emergency response personnel. Upon further investigation, the caller was again identified as Dumas, the Sheriff’s Department said.
On Aug. 24, Dumas was arrested and booked at the Central Detection Center on charges of making annoying and harassing calls to emergency lines, annoying phone calls containing obscene language, interfering with rescue personnel, making a public nuisance, and committing a felony while on bail.
“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department emergency phone systems are to be used in cases of emergency only, and abuse of any phone systems will be taken seriously as it prohibits law enforcement from performing their duties. Spam-calling law enforcement’s emergency phone systems and normal business phone systems could expose the public to prolonged wait times and further risk of danger,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
