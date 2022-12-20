A Rialto man was recently convicted of child abuse and faces a sentence of up to 275 years to life, according to the Rialto Police Department.
In August of 2020, detectives received reports of an 11-year-old girl who was sexually abused by a family member. Through their investigation, detectives discovered the suspect, 43-year-old Julio Rivas, sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions over a period of four years. It was also discovered Rivas had sexually abused the victim’s sister as well.
Detectives later arrested Rivas at his place of employment in Moreno Valley. Rivas was transported to West Valley Detention Center, where he awaited trial. A search warrant was written for Rivas’ cell phone and sent to the San Bernardino County High Tech Division, which located nude photographs and a video of the victim.
On Nov. 30, Rivas was found guilty of the following charges: 11 counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14, one count of possession of child/youth pornography, and 11 counts of multiple victim allegation.
