A Rialto man was arrested during a traffic stop on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 7, Deputies K. Lunde and E. Hernandez from Central Station conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a California vehicle code violation in the area of N. Waterman Avenue and E. 13th Street in San Bernardino.
The driver, Lawrence Grant, 26, had a suspended driver's license and an active domestic violence restraining order against him. During a vehicle search, deputies located a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the center console. The handgun was registered to Grant.
Grant was booked at Central Detention Center and was being held on $25,000 bail.
