Rialto Police Department officers were injured when a carjacking suspect allegedly intentionally crashed a vehicle into their patrol car during an incident on June 22, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The suspect, David Lawrence Cordova III, a 23-year-old Colton resident, was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Two officers involved in the incident had previously responded to the 3300 block of North Riverside Avenue at 11:29 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle traffic collision involving a woman who struck a telephone pole and was in need of assistance. Officers were rendering aid to the mother and her two children as well as investigating the accident.
But then at 12:08 p.m., the officers were seated in their marked patrol unit, completing necessary paperwork, when their driver-side door was violently struck by another vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy and both officers being trapped inside.
Witnesses at the scene reported the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Cordova, driving a black 2019 Nissan Sentra northbound on Riverside when he appeared to deliberately swerve toward the officers’ patrol vehicle. Witnesses further stated Cordova used his vehicle to ram the police officers’ vehicle, which was parked facing northbound on Riverside with its emergency lights activated.
Witnesses told investigators that following the collision, Cordova exited his vehicle and acted erratically. When additional officers arrived, Cordova was in the middle of the street, yelling incoherently and displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence of narcotics. Cordova allegedly resisted officers when they attempted to take him into custody.
The officers who were assaulted by Cordova remained trapped inside their vehicle for several minutes before being freed. They were transported to a local hospital, where they received treatment for the injuries they sustained.
A responding officer also sustained minor injuries while attempting to arrest Cordova and was subsequently transported to a local hospital.
All three officers were released from the hospital later that evening and were recovering at home.
Cordova was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries he sustained during the collision.
Further investigation revealed the Nissan Sentra Cordova was driving had been taken from a female victim during a carjacking that occurred minutes earlier in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in San Bernardino.
According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the victim, who suffered from a medical condition, was allegedly violently attacked by Cordova when he opened her car door as she was in the driver seat, with the vehicle running, parked in a stall of a medical clinic. Cordova allegedly struck the victim in her head several times with her own cane before pulling her out of the vehicle by her hair and driving away in her car.
Cordova was charged with attempted murder and resisting an executive officer by force, and his bail was set at $1 million. The San Bernardino P.D. is investigating the carjacking and will be filing additional charges.
The Rialto P.D. requests anyone with information related to the investigation contact Traffic Sgt. Dan Smith at (909) 820-2515. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
