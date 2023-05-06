Illegal firearms were seized during a directed enforcement operation in Rialto recently, according to the Rialto Police Department.
"The Rialto Police Department is constantly analyzing crime trends and statistics to identify how best to deploy our resources," the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 5.
Last week, during directed enforcement in the 300 block of N. Linden Avenue, officers recovered three loaded firearms, none of which were legally registered or possessed.
A total of six subjects were arrested for weapons-related charges and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
