Officers recently recovered multiple stolen vehicles in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The Rialto officers, joined by members of SANCATT (San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force), undertook an off-road vehicle operation within the southern expanse of Rialto, adjacent to Riverside Avenue and Agua Mansa Avenue.
“As the operation unfolded, 60 vehicles came into focus. Four of these vehicles, previously reported stolen, had been rendered inoperable and stripped bare. The vehicles were recovered,” the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.